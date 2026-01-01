Innvikta InSAT LMS Description

Innvikta InSAT LMS is a cloud-based Learning Management System designed for security awareness training and compliance education. The platform provides SCORM-compliant course delivery with support for interactive content including gamification, assessments, and multimedia modules. The system includes a comprehensive training library covering topics such as compliance, GDPR, phishing, and social engineering. Content formats include e-learning modules, micro-learning videos, infographics, training emails, comics, live-shoot videos, posters, wallpapers, and screensavers. Users can upload custom training materials alongside preloaded content. The platform features course completion tracking for administrators to monitor learner progress and automatic certificate generation upon course completion. The LMS operates as a dedicated learning portal optimized for mobile access, allowing users to engage with training materials from any device. Identity management integration is available through LDAP connectivity, supporting Microsoft Azure Active Directory, Okta, OneLogin, PingOne Ping Identity, OpenLDAP, and MS Active Directory. This enables centralized user authentication and access management using existing organizational credentials.