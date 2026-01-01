cyberconIQ PhishFixIQ Description

cyberconIQ PhishFixIQ is a security awareness training platform that uses behavioral science methodologies to reduce human-related cybersecurity risks. The platform includes phishing simulation capabilities and training modules designed to change employee behavior rather than focus on memorization. The product offers a NIST 2.0 assessment tool that evaluates organizational cyber maturity across six domains: Govern, Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover. The assessment translates technical frameworks into plain language questions and provides a cyber risk culture analysis that examines how organizational values and decisions impact security exposure. Training content is available in both SaaS and SCORM formats, allowing integration with existing learning management systems. The platform includes an AI agent called AIQ that provides personalized cyber coaching aligned to individual learning styles and organizational policies. PhishFixIQ offers in-person training options for employees who are resistant to online training methods. The company provides advisory services to assist with cybersecurity strategy development, including SEC cybersecurity disclosure regulations, NIST 2.0 compliance, and third-party risk evaluations. The platform generates executive-ready reports with visual representations of cyber maturity scores and provides prioritized roadmaps for security improvements. Training effectiveness is measured through behavioral metrics rather than traditional knowledge assessments.