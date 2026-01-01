Wowrack Phishing Simulation
Managed phishing simulation service to train employees to identify threats
Wowrack Phishing Simulation Description
Wowrack Phishing Simulation is a managed service that tests and trains employees to recognize and avoid phishing attacks through realistic email simulations. The service assesses organizational vulnerabilities by sending simulated phishing emails to employees and tracking their responses. The platform provides hands-on training scenarios that expose employees to real-world phishing tactics, helping them develop skills to identify suspicious emails. Expert guidance is included throughout the process to help organizations understand their security posture and improve employee awareness over time. The service includes continuous monitoring of team readiness, actionable feedback delivered in accessible language, and training processes aligned with compliance requirements and security best practices. Insights from simulation campaigns are applied to strengthen organizational defenses against evolving phishing threats. Wowrack delivers this as a managed service where security experts oversee the simulation campaigns, track results, and provide guidance rather than as a self-service platform. The service is designed to address the human element of cybersecurity by reducing the risk of employees clicking malicious links or disclosing sensitive information through phishing attacks.
Wowrack Phishing Simulation FAQ
Common questions about Wowrack Phishing Simulation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
