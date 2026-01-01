GoldPhish Simulated Phishing Logo

GoldPhish is a phishing simulation platform designed to test and train employees against phishing attacks. The platform enables organizations to run automated phishing simulations that mimic real-world attacks. The tool provides prebuilt phishing templates and a drag-and-drop editor for creating custom simulations. Organizations can launch campaigns by importing users via CSV or Active Directory integration. Simulations can be targeted by department, risk level, or job role, with localization and customization options available. GoldPhish includes automated enrollment for users who click on simulated phishing emails, directing them to just-in-time training. The platform features fake landing pages and instant micro-training modules to educate users at the moment of failure. The platform tracks multiple user behaviors including who clicks on phishing links, who reports suspicious emails, and who takes no action. A Phish Reporter feature allows employees to report suspicious emails directly from their inbox to security teams. Campaign management includes scheduling and automation capabilities, behavior-based targeting, and instant feedback mechanisms. The platform provides dashboards and reports designed for leadership review. GoldPhish offers free training options and is positioned for small to mid-market businesses.

GoldPhish Simulated Phishing is Phishing simulation platform with automated testing and just-in-time training developed by GoldPhish. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Automation, Behavioral Analysis.

