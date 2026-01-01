Jericho Security Customized Cybersecurity Training Description

Jericho Security provides an AI-powered platform for customized cybersecurity training programs designed for employee security awareness. The platform enables organizations to create and deliver tailored video-based training content that addresses specific industry challenges and compliance requirements. The platform includes phishing simulation capabilities that allow organizations to create customized phishing scenarios reflecting various attack types such as urgent payment requests and personal information updates. Organizations can request custom training content on topics beyond the standard library, with delivery within 72 hours. The system features a centralized dashboard for managing security training operations, running phishing simulations, and monitoring employee performance. Training modules are delivered on-demand, allowing employees to complete courses at their convenience. The platform provides detailed analytics and reporting capabilities that track training completion rates, employee results, and content effectiveness. Training content covers multiple threat types including phishing, malware, social engineering, and ransomware. The solution is designed to address current and emerging cyber threats with targeted training that responds to rising vulnerabilities specific to different industries. Organizations can identify training needs, submit requests through the platform, and deploy customized content to their teams.