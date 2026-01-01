Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations Logo

Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations

Automated phishing simulation platform with training for at-risk employees

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations Description

Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations is a platform designed to reduce organizational risk from phishing attacks through simulated campaigns and automated training. The platform allows organizations to enroll staff through active directory sync, manual entry, CSV upload, or API integration. The system provides an extensive library of phishing email templates that are industry and geographically specific. Organizations can configure automated monthly phishing campaigns targeting all staff or specific groups. The platform operates on auto-pilot for up to 12 months once configured. When employees fall victim to simulated phishing attacks, they are automatically enrolled in training modules that explain phishing risks and prevention techniques. The platform generates detailed monthly reports showing campaign results, identifying at-risk staff and departments. The reporting functionality includes industry benchmarking capabilities, allowing organizations to compare their results against others in their sector. According to the vendor, organizations typically see an 80% reduction in risk over 8 months from baseline measurements. The platform is marketed as part of a broader security awareness platform that includes awareness training, a cyber security toolkit, and an MSP partner program for resellers.

Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations FAQ

Common questions about Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations is Automated phishing simulation platform with training for at-risk employees developed by Cyber Aware. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Benchmark, Human Risk Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →