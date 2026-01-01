Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations
Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations is a platform designed to reduce organizational risk from phishing attacks through simulated campaigns and automated training. The platform allows organizations to enroll staff through active directory sync, manual entry, CSV upload, or API integration. The system provides an extensive library of phishing email templates that are industry and geographically specific. Organizations can configure automated monthly phishing campaigns targeting all staff or specific groups. The platform operates on auto-pilot for up to 12 months once configured. When employees fall victim to simulated phishing attacks, they are automatically enrolled in training modules that explain phishing risks and prevention techniques. The platform generates detailed monthly reports showing campaign results, identifying at-risk staff and departments. The reporting functionality includes industry benchmarking capabilities, allowing organizations to compare their results against others in their sector. According to the vendor, organizations typically see an 80% reduction in risk over 8 months from baseline measurements. The platform is marketed as part of a broader security awareness platform that includes awareness training, a cyber security toolkit, and an MSP partner program for resellers.
