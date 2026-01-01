Secure Mentem Security Awareness as a Service Description

Secure Mentem Security Awareness as a Service is a patent-pending service that delivers customized security awareness programs tailored to an organization's culture, subcultures, and business needs. The service follows a five-phase approach: assessing culture and business drivers, creating targeted action plans, executing and maintaining programs, measuring impact, and reassessing and calibrating. The service begins with an in-depth review and evaluation of an organization's culture and current awareness efforts, followed by identification of critical awareness success factors. Programs are developed independently for multiple subcultures within an organization and can run simultaneously. Content is delivered in multiple formats including custom videos, landing pages, posters, physical demonstrations, marketing materials, and briefings. The service operates on 90-day cycles, with each cycle outlining areas of focus, topics to be covered, and the most effective mediums for content delivery. Add-on solutions are available, including anti-phishing campaigns, espionage simulations, targeted event support, and executive briefing sessions. Programs can be modified immediately in response to security breaches or shifts in business needs. Metrics collection is integrated throughout the process to measure program impact and effectiveness. The service offers remote or on-site administration by Secure Mentem experts and supports internationalization for global organizations.