Secure Mentem Security Awareness as a Service
Customized security awareness programs tailored to organizational culture
Secure Mentem Security Awareness as a Service
Customized security awareness programs tailored to organizational culture
Secure Mentem Security Awareness as a Service Description
Secure Mentem Security Awareness as a Service is a patent-pending service that delivers customized security awareness programs tailored to an organization's culture, subcultures, and business needs. The service follows a five-phase approach: assessing culture and business drivers, creating targeted action plans, executing and maintaining programs, measuring impact, and reassessing and calibrating. The service begins with an in-depth review and evaluation of an organization's culture and current awareness efforts, followed by identification of critical awareness success factors. Programs are developed independently for multiple subcultures within an organization and can run simultaneously. Content is delivered in multiple formats including custom videos, landing pages, posters, physical demonstrations, marketing materials, and briefings. The service operates on 90-day cycles, with each cycle outlining areas of focus, topics to be covered, and the most effective mediums for content delivery. Add-on solutions are available, including anti-phishing campaigns, espionage simulations, targeted event support, and executive briefing sessions. Programs can be modified immediately in response to security breaches or shifts in business needs. Metrics collection is integrated throughout the process to measure program impact and effectiveness. The service offers remote or on-site administration by Secure Mentem experts and supports internationalization for global organizations.
Secure Mentem Security Awareness as a Service FAQ
Common questions about Secure Mentem Security Awareness as a Service including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Secure Mentem Security Awareness as a Service is Customized security awareness programs tailored to organizational culture developed by Secure Mentem. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Customizable, Employee Security Training, Human Risk Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership