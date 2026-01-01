Secure Mentem Security Awareness as a Service Logo

Secure Mentem Security Awareness as a Service

Customized security awareness programs tailored to organizational culture

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Secure Mentem Security Awareness as a Service Description

Secure Mentem Security Awareness as a Service is a patent-pending service that delivers customized security awareness programs tailored to an organization's culture, subcultures, and business needs. The service follows a five-phase approach: assessing culture and business drivers, creating targeted action plans, executing and maintaining programs, measuring impact, and reassessing and calibrating. The service begins with an in-depth review and evaluation of an organization's culture and current awareness efforts, followed by identification of critical awareness success factors. Programs are developed independently for multiple subcultures within an organization and can run simultaneously. Content is delivered in multiple formats including custom videos, landing pages, posters, physical demonstrations, marketing materials, and briefings. The service operates on 90-day cycles, with each cycle outlining areas of focus, topics to be covered, and the most effective mediums for content delivery. Add-on solutions are available, including anti-phishing campaigns, espionage simulations, targeted event support, and executive briefing sessions. Programs can be modified immediately in response to security breaches or shifts in business needs. Metrics collection is integrated throughout the process to measure program impact and effectiveness. The service offers remote or on-site administration by Secure Mentem experts and supports internationalization for global organizations.

Secure Mentem Security Awareness as a Service FAQ

Common questions about Secure Mentem Security Awareness as a Service including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Secure Mentem Security Awareness as a Service is Customized security awareness programs tailored to organizational culture developed by Secure Mentem. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Customizable, Employee Security Training, Human Risk Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →