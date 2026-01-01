Jericho Security Phishing Simulator
AI-driven phishing simulation platform for employee security awareness training
Jericho Security Phishing Simulator
AI-driven phishing simulation platform for employee security awareness training
Jericho Security Phishing Simulator Description
Jericho Security Phishing Simulator is a platform designed to test and train employees on phishing attack recognition through simulated campaigns. The tool uses AI to generate realistic phishing emails that mirror current threats, including conversational phishing and deepfake scenarios. The platform operates through a no-code interface that allows security teams to create and launch phishing simulations using multiple-choice selections. Users can customize campaigns by selecting attack types such as link clicks, attachment opens, or credential harvesting. Simulations can be personalized with employee names, departments, job titles, and company information to increase realism. The simulator includes scheduling capabilities for immediate or future campaign deployment. Recipients can be added individually, in groups, or through contact lists. Campaign pretexts include scenarios like LinkedIn requests, urgent proposals, and gift card offers. After campaigns are executed, the platform provides analytics on employee responses, tracking metrics such as email opens, clicks, and form submissions. Employees who fail simulations can be redirected to targeted training content immediately following their interaction with the simulated phishing email. The tool supports various phishing simulation types including spear-phishing scenarios with personalized details and multi-message conversational phishing attacks. The platform is part of a broader cybersecurity training suite that includes a centralized dashboard, customized training content, and performance analytics.
Jericho Security Phishing Simulator FAQ
Common questions about Jericho Security Phishing Simulator including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Jericho Security Phishing Simulator is AI-driven phishing simulation platform for employee security awareness training developed by Jericho Security. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Employee Security Training.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership