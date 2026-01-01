Jericho Security Phishing Simulator Description

Jericho Security Phishing Simulator is a platform designed to test and train employees on phishing attack recognition through simulated campaigns. The tool uses AI to generate realistic phishing emails that mirror current threats, including conversational phishing and deepfake scenarios. The platform operates through a no-code interface that allows security teams to create and launch phishing simulations using multiple-choice selections. Users can customize campaigns by selecting attack types such as link clicks, attachment opens, or credential harvesting. Simulations can be personalized with employee names, departments, job titles, and company information to increase realism. The simulator includes scheduling capabilities for immediate or future campaign deployment. Recipients can be added individually, in groups, or through contact lists. Campaign pretexts include scenarios like LinkedIn requests, urgent proposals, and gift card offers. After campaigns are executed, the platform provides analytics on employee responses, tracking metrics such as email opens, clicks, and form submissions. Employees who fail simulations can be redirected to targeted training content immediately following their interaction with the simulated phishing email. The tool supports various phishing simulation types including spear-phishing scenarios with personalized details and multi-message conversational phishing attacks. The platform is part of a broader cybersecurity training suite that includes a centralized dashboard, customized training content, and performance analytics.