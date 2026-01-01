Innvikta InSAT Security Awareness Maturity Calculator Logo

Innvikta InSAT Security Awareness Maturity Calculator

Assessment tool for evaluating org security awareness program maturity

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Innvikta InSAT Security Awareness Maturity Calculator Description

Innvikta InSAT Security Awareness Maturity Calculator is an assessment tool that evaluates an organization's security awareness program maturity level. The calculator uses a questionnaire-based approach to assess various aspects of security awareness programs. The tool evaluates multiple dimensions including employee training frequency and onboarding processes, incident reporting procedures and communication plans, data leakage and privacy policies, compliance and audit readiness, budget and resource allocation, threat intelligence and education programs, password security practices, phishing simulation exercises, policy enforcement and communication, content engagement and customization, and emerging technology risks such as AI and deepfakes. The assessment consists of approximately 30 questions covering topics such as monthly security awareness training, onboarding processes, industry-specific training modules, incident response procedures, data privacy law education, phishing simulation frequency and customization, security policy enforcement, and awareness of emerging threats. Organizations complete the questionnaire and receive a maturity rating with personalized recommendations and actionable insights. The calculator is designed to help organizations identify strengths and weaknesses in their security awareness programs, enabling them to develop more effective cybersecurity strategies and improve their overall security posture.

Innvikta InSAT Security Awareness Maturity Calculator FAQ

Common questions about Innvikta InSAT Security Awareness Maturity Calculator including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Innvikta InSAT Security Awareness Maturity Calculator is Assessment tool for evaluating org security awareness program maturity developed by Innvikta. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Human Risk Management, Risk Assessment.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →