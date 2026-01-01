Innvikta InSAT Security Awareness Maturity Calculator Description

Innvikta InSAT Security Awareness Maturity Calculator is an assessment tool that evaluates an organization's security awareness program maturity level. The calculator uses a questionnaire-based approach to assess various aspects of security awareness programs. The tool evaluates multiple dimensions including employee training frequency and onboarding processes, incident reporting procedures and communication plans, data leakage and privacy policies, compliance and audit readiness, budget and resource allocation, threat intelligence and education programs, password security practices, phishing simulation exercises, policy enforcement and communication, content engagement and customization, and emerging technology risks such as AI and deepfakes. The assessment consists of approximately 30 questions covering topics such as monthly security awareness training, onboarding processes, industry-specific training modules, incident response procedures, data privacy law education, phishing simulation frequency and customization, security policy enforcement, and awareness of emerging threats. Organizations complete the questionnaire and receive a maturity rating with personalized recommendations and actionable insights. The calculator is designed to help organizations identify strengths and weaknesses in their security awareness programs, enabling them to develop more effective cybersecurity strategies and improve their overall security posture.