Innvikta Phishing Simulator Description

Innvikta Phishing Simulator (also referred to as InSAT) is a phishing simulation platform designed to test and train employees on identifying phishing threats. The platform provides automated attack simulations that enable organizations to assess employee susceptibility to phishing attacks. The simulator includes a template library that supports HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and Bootstrap for creating customized phishing templates. New templates are added weekly based on real-world attacks. The platform features a randomization function that sends multiple phishing templates to users in random order to prevent users from warning each other about tests. When users fail a phishing test, the platform provides just-in-time training through immediate, short training sessions. These training interventions are non-punitive and trackable by the platform to monitor completion status. The system includes action-based enrollment functionality that analyzes user actions and behaviors to identify weaknesses and assign personalized training modules. The platform generates actionable reporting metrics to help organizations understand how employees respond to phishing scenarios. Training pages can be customized to suit specific organizational needs.