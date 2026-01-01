Phriendly Phishing Cyber Security Awareness Training
Phriendly Phishing is a security awareness training platform designed for organizations in Australia and New Zealand. The platform uses a "Train, Not Trick" methodology that focuses on behavioral change through empathetic learning rather than punitive approaches. The platform provides automated risk assessment, customized learning paths based on individual employee training levels, and ongoing phishing simulation campaigns. Training content is delivered through micro-learning modules covering topics including information security, device security, workplace security, remote working, and phishing awareness. The system includes automated enrollment and re-enrollment capabilities, requiring minimal ongoing administration. Analytics features track organizational phishing risk, awareness levels, historical trends, and individual staff performance through real-time dashboards. The platform is accessible from any internet-connected device and optimized for mobile use. Content is developed by Australian domain experts and localized for the Australian and New Zealand markets. Data is hosted in Australia and New Zealand data centers, providing onshore data sovereignty. Training modules incorporate interactive games, quizzes, practice scenarios, and reward badges to maintain engagement. The platform supports organizations building internal security capability, managing existing programs, or delivering security outcomes for clients.
