Jericho Employee Performance Analytics Description

Jericho Employee Performance Analytics is a platform that measures and tracks employee cybersecurity performance through phishing simulations and targeted training. The platform enables organizations to create and deploy customized phishing campaigns using AI-driven simulation tools that require no coding or complex setup. The system tracks multiple performance metrics including email open rates, click rates, fail rates, and report rates to provide visibility into how employees respond to phishing threats. Organizations can monitor individual and department-level performance through real-time analytics dashboards. Based on simulation results, administrators can assign customized cybersecurity training modules to employees who demonstrate vulnerabilities. The platform provides a training library with on-demand content that can be tailored to specific employee needs and performance gaps. The solution includes campaign creation tools that allow security teams to build phishing tests through multiple-choice selections, schedule and deploy tests across the organization, and analyze results to identify training priorities. The platform is designed to serve multiple industries including retail, manufacturing, e-commerce, energy, technology, government, financial services, and healthcare.

Jericho Employee Performance Analytics is Employee performance analytics platform for phishing simulation & training developed by Jericho Security. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Behavioral Analysis.

