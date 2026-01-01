Wowrack Security Awareness Training Logo

Wowrack Security Awareness Training

Interactive security awareness training to reduce human error in cybersecurity

Human Risk
Commercial
Wowrack Security Awareness Training Description

Wowrack Security Awareness Training is a service designed to educate employees on recognizing and responding to cybersecurity threats. The training addresses common security issues caused by human error, including phishing attacks, weak passwords, social engineering tactics, and other behaviors that can lead to data breaches. The service follows a three-phase approach: assessment of current awareness levels through baseline testing, delivery of interactive training modules and phishing simulations, and ongoing refresher training with progress tracking reports. The training content is designed to be interactive and engaging, incorporating realistic phishing simulations to test employee responses to actual threat scenarios. The platform includes compliance-ready reporting capabilities to document training completion and track improvement over time. Expert guidance is provided throughout the training process to support organizations in building a security-conscious workforce. The training aims to transform employees from potential security vulnerabilities into active participants in organizational defense by teaching them to identify suspicious emails, create stronger passwords, recognize social engineering attempts, and respond appropriately to security incidents.

Wowrack Security Awareness Training is Interactive security awareness training to reduce human error in cybersecurity developed by Wowrack. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Compliance, Employee Security Training.

