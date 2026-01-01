CyberSecOp Cyber Security Awareness Training Logo

CyberSecOp Cyber Security Awareness Training

Security awareness training platform for employees to defend against cyber threats

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CyberSecOp Cyber Security Awareness Training Description

CyberSecOp Cyber Security Awareness Training is a security awareness training platform designed to educate employees about cybersecurity threats and best practices. The platform provides computer-based training modules that cover various security topics including phishing, social engineering, malware, spam, and spear-phishing attacks. The training program includes story-based content delivered through episodic releases with recurring characters to engage learners. The platform offers both full-length and microlearning courseware options across different training tiers (Essentials and Advanced). Training modules cover topics such as email and phishing, browsing safely, social networks, mobile devices, passwords, data security, data protection and destruction, encryption, working remotely, insider threats, physical security, targeted attacks, and cloud services. The platform includes specialized training for different roles including help desk, IT staff, and senior leadership. The platform incorporates phishing training with a tiered-template methodology that allows organizations to train learners at different skill levels. Training content is available in multiple languages and uses interactivity and real-life examples to maintain user engagement. The program is designed to be implemented through persistent, ongoing training rather than single onboarding sessions or annual refreshers.

CyberSecOp Cyber Security Awareness Training FAQ

Common questions about CyberSecOp Cyber Security Awareness Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CyberSecOp Cyber Security Awareness Training is Security awareness training platform for employees to defend against cyber threats developed by CyberSecOp. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Employee Security Training, Human Risk Management, Phishing Awareness.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →