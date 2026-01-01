CyberSecOp Cyber Security Awareness Training
CyberSecOp Cyber Security Awareness Training Description
CyberSecOp Cyber Security Awareness Training is a security awareness training platform designed to educate employees about cybersecurity threats and best practices. The platform provides computer-based training modules that cover various security topics including phishing, social engineering, malware, spam, and spear-phishing attacks. The training program includes story-based content delivered through episodic releases with recurring characters to engage learners. The platform offers both full-length and microlearning courseware options across different training tiers (Essentials and Advanced). Training modules cover topics such as email and phishing, browsing safely, social networks, mobile devices, passwords, data security, data protection and destruction, encryption, working remotely, insider threats, physical security, targeted attacks, and cloud services. The platform includes specialized training for different roles including help desk, IT staff, and senior leadership. The platform incorporates phishing training with a tiered-template methodology that allows organizations to train learners at different skill levels. Training content is available in multiple languages and uses interactivity and real-life examples to maintain user engagement. The program is designed to be implemented through persistent, ongoing training rather than single onboarding sessions or annual refreshers.
