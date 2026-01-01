Lazarus Alliance CPRA/CCPA Logo

Lazarus Alliance CPRA/CCPA

CPRA/CCPA compliance audit and consulting services

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Lazarus Alliance CPRA/CCPA is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Lazarus Alliance CPRA/CCPA Description

Lazarus Alliance CPRA/CCPA is a compliance service offering focused on helping organizations meet California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) requirements. The service provides audit and compliance support for organizations that need to adhere to California's data privacy regulations. The service is designed to assist businesses in understanding and implementing the requirements of CPRA and CCPA, which govern how organizations collect, process, store, and share personal information of California residents. These regulations establish consumer rights regarding their personal data and impose obligations on businesses that handle such information. Lazarus Alliance offers this service as part of their broader audit and compliance portfolio, providing expertise in navigating the complex requirements of California privacy laws. The service addresses the regulatory obligations that apply to businesses operating in or serving customers in California, including requirements for data handling practices, consumer rights fulfillment, and privacy program implementation. The offering is available through Lazarus Alliance's professional services and is positioned within their audit and compliance service line, indicating a consultative approach to helping organizations achieve and maintain compliance with CPRA and CCPA regulations.

Lazarus Alliance CPRA/CCPA FAQ

Common questions about Lazarus Alliance CPRA/CCPA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Lazarus Alliance CPRA/CCPA is CPRA/CCPA compliance audit and consulting services developed by Lazarus Alliance. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, Data Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →