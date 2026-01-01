Lazarus Alliance CPRA/CCPA
Lazarus Alliance CPRA/CCPA Description
Lazarus Alliance CPRA/CCPA is a compliance service offering focused on helping organizations meet California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) requirements. The service provides audit and compliance support for organizations that need to adhere to California's data privacy regulations. The service is designed to assist businesses in understanding and implementing the requirements of CPRA and CCPA, which govern how organizations collect, process, store, and share personal information of California residents. These regulations establish consumer rights regarding their personal data and impose obligations on businesses that handle such information. Lazarus Alliance offers this service as part of their broader audit and compliance portfolio, providing expertise in navigating the complex requirements of California privacy laws. The service addresses the regulatory obligations that apply to businesses operating in or serving customers in California, including requirements for data handling practices, consumer rights fulfillment, and privacy program implementation. The offering is available through Lazarus Alliance's professional services and is positioned within their audit and compliance service line, indicating a consultative approach to helping organizations achieve and maintain compliance with CPRA and CCPA regulations.
