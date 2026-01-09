Sardine Platform Logo

0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Sardine Platform Description

Sardine Platform is a fraud prevention and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance solution that combines device intelligence, behavioral biometrics, and machine learning to detect fraudulent activities. The platform provides tools for identity verification (KYC/KYB), payment fraud detection, transaction monitoring, and case management through a unified dashboard. The system captures device-level signals and user behavior patterns during active sessions, analyzing data from billions of sessions and transactions. It includes a feature store with over 4,000 fraud detection features that can be evaluated in real-time using a no-code rule builder. Machine learning models trained on this data predict identity fraud, payment fraud, counterparty risk, and money laundering activities. The platform offers pre-built rulesets for identity verification, payments, counterparty risk, and AML compliance. It includes network graph visualization for exploring connections between users and devices, anomaly detection for identifying suspicious transactions, and analytics for reporting on fraud KPIs and rule performance. Additional capabilities include bank account validation, card issuing fraud detection, chargeback guarantee, sanctions screening, and credit underwriting. The platform integrates with 35+ data enrichment providers and includes a consortium network called Sonar for sharing fraud intelligence. It provides workflow automation for approving, declining, or flagging transactions for manual review, with feedback loops to continuously improve machine learning models.

Sardine Platform is Fraud prevention and AML compliance platform with device intelligence and ML developed by Sardine. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Fraud Detection, Compliance, Machine Learning.

