Avertium GRCaaS Description

Avertium GRCaaS is a managed Governance, Risk, and Compliance service that combines maturity assessments, technology, and compliance expertise to help organizations meet regulatory requirements. The service supports multiple compliance frameworks including PCI, HITRUST, HIPAA, and others. The service follows a four-step approach: conducting readiness or risk assessments, developing security policies and operational procedures, submitting required documentation, and maintaining ongoing compliance through updates and scheduled check-ins. The GRCaaS portal provides centralized management and visibility for compliance activities. The portal enables teams to analyze data, create questionnaires and tasks for business units and providers, schedule interviews, and integrate insights into compliance scores. It features a centralized control catalog designed to enable year-round compliance management. The service is delivered by a team holding over 400 certifications across various compliance frameworks. Avertium provides consultative support to help organizations transform compliance requirements into security maturity roadmaps and integrate across multiple compliance frameworks while improving overall security posture.