Avertium GRCaaS Logo

Avertium GRCaaS

Managed GRC service for compliance frameworks with assessments and portal

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Avertium GRCaaS Description

Avertium GRCaaS is a managed Governance, Risk, and Compliance service that combines maturity assessments, technology, and compliance expertise to help organizations meet regulatory requirements. The service supports multiple compliance frameworks including PCI, HITRUST, HIPAA, and others. The service follows a four-step approach: conducting readiness or risk assessments, developing security policies and operational procedures, submitting required documentation, and maintaining ongoing compliance through updates and scheduled check-ins. The GRCaaS portal provides centralized management and visibility for compliance activities. The portal enables teams to analyze data, create questionnaires and tasks for business units and providers, schedule interviews, and integrate insights into compliance scores. It features a centralized control catalog designed to enable year-round compliance management. The service is delivered by a team holding over 400 certifications across various compliance frameworks. Avertium provides consultative support to help organizations transform compliance requirements into security maturity roadmaps and integrate across multiple compliance frameworks while improving overall security posture.

Avertium GRCaaS FAQ

Common questions about Avertium GRCaaS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Avertium GRCaaS is Managed GRC service for compliance frameworks with assessments and portal developed by Avertium. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, GRC, Managed Security Service Provider.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →