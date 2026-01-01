Cyble Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) Description

Cyble Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) is a platform designed to assess, monitor, and mitigate cybersecurity risks from external vendors, suppliers, and partners. The solution provides visibility into third-party relationships throughout the vendor lifecycle, from onboarding to ongoing oversight. The platform combines continuous monitoring with automated assessments and threat intelligence to evaluate vendor security posture. It assigns risk scores to vendors based on vulnerabilities, threat exposure, and security posture data, enabling security teams to prioritize remediation efforts based on business impact. TPRM includes automated monitoring capabilities that perform compliance checks and audit workflows without manual intervention. The system generates vendor-specific remediation insights and provides actionable mitigation strategies to address identified risks across the supply chain. The platform offers inventory and profiling capabilities for vendors across business units, along with behavioral analytics for risk evaluation. Built-in reporting features, risk dashboards, and compliance workflows support governance requirements and audit readiness. The solution scales to accommodate organizations managing multiple vendors across global, multi-tier environments. TPRM integrates with Cyble's threat intelligence infrastructure to deliver dynamic, real-time insights into third-party risk beyond static questionnaires. The platform provides automated workflows for policy enforcement and vendor compliance monitoring, with continuous tracking of risk changes over time.