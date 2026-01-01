Cyble Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) Logo

Cyble Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM)

Platform for assessing, monitoring, and mitigating vendor and supplier risks

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cyble Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) Description

Cyble Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) is a platform designed to assess, monitor, and mitigate cybersecurity risks from external vendors, suppliers, and partners. The solution provides visibility into third-party relationships throughout the vendor lifecycle, from onboarding to ongoing oversight. The platform combines continuous monitoring with automated assessments and threat intelligence to evaluate vendor security posture. It assigns risk scores to vendors based on vulnerabilities, threat exposure, and security posture data, enabling security teams to prioritize remediation efforts based on business impact. TPRM includes automated monitoring capabilities that perform compliance checks and audit workflows without manual intervention. The system generates vendor-specific remediation insights and provides actionable mitigation strategies to address identified risks across the supply chain. The platform offers inventory and profiling capabilities for vendors across business units, along with behavioral analytics for risk evaluation. Built-in reporting features, risk dashboards, and compliance workflows support governance requirements and audit readiness. The solution scales to accommodate organizations managing multiple vendors across global, multi-tier environments. TPRM integrates with Cyble's threat intelligence infrastructure to deliver dynamic, real-time insights into third-party risk beyond static questionnaires. The platform provides automated workflows for policy enforcement and vendor compliance monitoring, with continuous tracking of risk changes over time.

Cyble Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) FAQ

Common questions about Cyble Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cyble Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) is Platform for assessing, monitoring, and mitigating vendor and supplier risks developed by Cyble. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Continuous Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →