Cerebra BeShield

Compliance management platform for regulatory adherence and policy control

GRC
Commercial
Cerebra BeShield Description

Cerebra BeShield is a compliance management platform designed to streamline regulatory compliance processes for organizations. The platform provides centralized management of compliance frameworks, policies, and procedures with capabilities for creation, review, approval, and distribution. The system includes task management functionality for assigning, tracking, and monitoring compliance-related activities. It offers a compliance library containing pre-configured frameworks and templates to facilitate implementation of compliance standards. The platform supports compliance with regulatory frameworks including NCA, SAMA, and DSS. BeShield provides user management capabilities for controlling accounts, permissions, and roles with segregation of duties. The platform includes reporting and analytics features for generating insights, identifying trends, and assessing compliance performance across various metrics. Audit trail functionality supports compliance posture verification. The platform offers branding customization options including logos, colors, and themes. Deployment options include private cloud configurations in KSA or UAE, as well as on-premise installations. The interface is designed for ease of navigation and accessibility across user roles.

Cerebra BeShield is Compliance management platform for regulatory adherence and policy control developed by Cerebra. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Audit, Cloud Security.

