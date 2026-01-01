Avertium Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
Avertium Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
Avertium Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Description
Avertium Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a service offering that provides compliance assessment, program development, and continuous management capabilities. The service covers multiple regulatory frameworks including HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI DSS, SOC2, ISO 27001, NIST, CIS, GDPR, and CCPA. The compliance audit and risk assessment services include gap analysis, vulnerability identification, and actionable remediation plans across healthcare, payment security, and data privacy regulations. For healthcare organizations, the service addresses HIPAA compliance and HITRUST certification preparation. Payment security assessments focus on PCI DSS requirements for cardholder data protection. Additional assessments cover SOC2, ISO 27001, NIST frameworks, and data privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA. The compliance program development component includes framework design and implementation, security and governance configuration with emphasis on Microsoft Security portfolio tools (Entra, Intune, E5 Security), policy development, risk management strategies, and security awareness training programs. Continuous compliance and policy management services provide ongoing support through penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, real-time monitoring, policy management, and expert remediation. The service includes quarterly or annual penetration testing to validate compliance controls and identify security gaps. The offering is designed to support organizations in building scalable compliance frameworks that adapt to regulatory changes and evolving threat landscapes across multiple industries.
