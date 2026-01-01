Avertium Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Logo

Avertium Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)

GRC services for compliance audits, program development, and ongoing management

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Avertium Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Description

Avertium Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a service offering that provides compliance assessment, program development, and continuous management capabilities. The service covers multiple regulatory frameworks including HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI DSS, SOC2, ISO 27001, NIST, CIS, GDPR, and CCPA. The compliance audit and risk assessment services include gap analysis, vulnerability identification, and actionable remediation plans across healthcare, payment security, and data privacy regulations. For healthcare organizations, the service addresses HIPAA compliance and HITRUST certification preparation. Payment security assessments focus on PCI DSS requirements for cardholder data protection. Additional assessments cover SOC2, ISO 27001, NIST frameworks, and data privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA. The compliance program development component includes framework design and implementation, security and governance configuration with emphasis on Microsoft Security portfolio tools (Entra, Intune, E5 Security), policy development, risk management strategies, and security awareness training programs. Continuous compliance and policy management services provide ongoing support through penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, real-time monitoring, policy management, and expert remediation. The service includes quarterly or annual penetration testing to validate compliance controls and identify security gaps. The offering is designed to support organizations in building scalable compliance frameworks that adapt to regulatory changes and evolving threat landscapes across multiple industries.

Avertium Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) FAQ

Common questions about Avertium Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Avertium Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is GRC services for compliance audits, program development, and ongoing management developed by Avertium. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with GRC, Governance, NIST.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →