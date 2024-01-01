Tags in this Category

Drata 0 ( 0 ) Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations. GRC Commercial complianceautomationauditrisk-management

FutureFeed 0 ( 0 ) A tool for achieving and proving compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements GRC Commercial nistcybersecuritycompliance

Verity 0 ( 0 ) Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives. GRC Commercial governancecompliancerisk-managementaccess-controlauditframework

AWS Artifact 0 ( 0 ) On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits. GRC Free awscompliancesecurityreporting

Eramba 0 ( 0 ) A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source. GRC Free governancerisk-managementcomplianceopen-sourcecommunity-driven