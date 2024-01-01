Governance, Risk, and Compliance

8 tools and resources

NEW

Drata

0 (0)

Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations.

GRC
Commercial
complianceautomationauditrisk-management
FutureFeed Logo

FutureFeed

0 (0)

A tool for achieving and proving compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements

GRC
Commercial
nistcybersecuritycompliance
Verity Logo

Verity

0 (0)

Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.

GRC
Commercial
governancecompliancerisk-managementaccess-controlauditframework
Compliance Scorecard – Governance as a Service Logo

Compliance Scorecard – Governance as a Service

0 (0)

A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.

GRC
Commercial
compliancegovernancerisk-assessment
AWS Artifact Logo

AWS Artifact

0 (0)

On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.

GRC
Free
awscompliancesecurityreporting
AWS Audit Manager Logo

AWS Audit Manager

0 (0)

Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.

GRC
Free
awscomplianceauditrisk-assessmentcloud-security
Eramba Logo

Eramba

0 (0)

A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source.

GRC
Free
governancerisk-managementcomplianceopen-sourcecommunity-driven
Lockdown Enterprise Logo

Lockdown Enterprise

0 (0)

Lockdown Enterprise is a subscription service for Ansible Lockdown to automate security benchmark compliance.

GRC
Free
compliancecisansible
