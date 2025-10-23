ResponseHub Security Questionnaires Logo

ResponseHub Security Questionnaires

AI-powered platform for automating security questionnaire completion and management

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
0

ResponseHub Security Questionnaires Description

ResponseHub Security Questionnaires is an AI-powered platform designed to automate and streamline the process of completing security questionnaires. The tool addresses the time-consuming nature of security questionnaires that typically take between half a day to 3 days to complete, often requiring involvement from CTOs or VPs of Engineering. The platform uses AI to parse complex spreadsheets regardless of cover sheets, multiple sheets, or ambiguous column headers. It maintains an automated knowledge base that stays synchronized with uploaded policy documents and suggests new entries based on completed questionnaires. Every answer generated by the system is referenced to the exact policy, page, section, and sentence, providing complete traceability and confidence. ResponseHub allows users to upload unlimited source documents including policy documents, product descriptions, SOPs, and other relevant context. The system can auto-answer approximately 90% of questions for customers with existing knowledge bases. It provides AI-powered explainers for every question to help users understand what is being asked and how to answer it, along with an impartial confidence rating based on references used and answer text. The platform supports importing existing knowledge bases from Notion or Google Sheets via CSV export, or can generate knowledge bases based on the NIST Cyber Security Framework (NIST CSF 2.0). Users can assign questions to subject matter experts and delegate final approval, with all changes logged and tracked. The tool offers a self-serve free trial and includes premium onboarding services for organizations that need immediate assistance with knowledge base setup.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
454
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
161
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

10
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

5
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →