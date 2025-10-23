ResponseHub Security Questionnaires
AI-powered platform for automating security questionnaire completion and management
ResponseHub Security Questionnaires Description
ResponseHub Security Questionnaires is an AI-powered platform designed to automate and streamline the process of completing security questionnaires. The tool addresses the time-consuming nature of security questionnaires that typically take between half a day to 3 days to complete, often requiring involvement from CTOs or VPs of Engineering. The platform uses AI to parse complex spreadsheets regardless of cover sheets, multiple sheets, or ambiguous column headers. It maintains an automated knowledge base that stays synchronized with uploaded policy documents and suggests new entries based on completed questionnaires. Every answer generated by the system is referenced to the exact policy, page, section, and sentence, providing complete traceability and confidence. ResponseHub allows users to upload unlimited source documents including policy documents, product descriptions, SOPs, and other relevant context. The system can auto-answer approximately 90% of questions for customers with existing knowledge bases. It provides AI-powered explainers for every question to help users understand what is being asked and how to answer it, along with an impartial confidence rating based on references used and answer text. The platform supports importing existing knowledge bases from Notion or Google Sheets via CSV export, or can generate knowledge bases based on the NIST Cyber Security Framework (NIST CSF 2.0). Users can assign questions to subject matter experts and delegate final approval, with all changes logged and tracked. The tool offers a self-serve free trial and includes premium onboarding services for organizations that need immediate assistance with knowledge base setup.
