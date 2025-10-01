Apollo Secure Logo

Commercial
01 October 2025
GRC
Compliance
Grc
Governance
Risk Management
Security Assessment
Vulnerability Scanning
Security Training
Phishing
Ai
Automation
Apollo Secure is a comprehensive cybersecurity compliance platform designed for startups and small businesses. The platform provides an integrated suite of tools organized into five stages of security maturity. The Prepare stage includes a security policy generator that creates tailored policies for regulatory compliance, security awareness training modules to educate staff, and phishing simulation exercises to test employee recognition of threats. The Identify stage offers cybersecurity assessments that evaluate current security posture and provide risk scores with recommendations, vulnerability scanning for websites and APIs, and dark web monitoring to detect compromised accounts. The Comply stage features compliance mapping tools for tracking security questionnaires and compliance projects, evidence reporting capabilities for centralized management of compliance artifacts, and a security controls library with recommended third-party tools. The Manage stage includes a risk register for identifying and tracking business risks, an asset register for monitoring information and physical assets, and a supplier register for managing third-party vendor relationships. The Scale stage provides AI-powered questionnaire automation that automatically responds to vendor security questionnaires, a trust center for displaying security posture to clients and prospects, and a privacy center for demonstrating data protection practices. The platform supports various compliance frameworks including SOC 2 and ISO 27001, and offers industry-specific solutions for startups, non-profits, insurance companies, banks, and managed service providers.

