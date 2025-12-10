Secureframe Comply Logo

Secureframe Comply

Compliance automation platform with AI-powered capabilities and monitoring

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
Claim and verify your listing
0

Secureframe Comply Description

Secureframe Comply is a compliance automation platform designed to help organizations achieve and maintain security certifications and regulatory compliance. The platform automates the end-to-end compliance process through continuous monitoring, automated evidence collection, and AI-powered capabilities. The platform provides automated tests that continuously monitor security controls and collect evidence for compliance frameworks. It includes AI-powered features for remediation guidance, risk assessment, and questionnaire automation to reduce manual work. Organizations can track their compliance readiness through readiness reports that show progress toward certification. Secureframe Comply offers personnel management and vendor management capabilities to track employees and third-party vendors who have access to sensitive data. The platform maintains an asset inventory to provide visibility into organizational resources. It includes vendor access controls and vendor risk management features to assess third-party security posture. The platform supports trust center functionality, allowing organizations to showcase their security posture to customers and prospects. Questionnaire automation helps respond to security assessments from customers. The system provides remediation guidance for failing controls and continuous monitoring to maintain compliance over time. Secureframe Comply integrates with existing tools through an integration library to automate data collection and reduce manual evidence gathering. The platform is backed by compliance experts who provide guidance throughout the certification process.

Secureframe Comply FAQ

Common questions about Secureframe Comply including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Secureframe Comply is Compliance automation platform with AI-powered capabilities and monitoring developed by Secureframe. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Automation, AI Powered Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
169
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

5
OSINTLeak Logo
OSINTLeak

OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.

5
Mandos Brief Cybersecurity Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Cybersecurity Newsletter

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter for security leaders and professionals

5
View Popular Tools →