Secureframe Comply
Compliance automation platform with AI-powered capabilities and monitoring
Secureframe Comply
Compliance automation platform with AI-powered capabilities and monitoring
Secureframe Comply Description
Secureframe Comply is a compliance automation platform designed to help organizations achieve and maintain security certifications and regulatory compliance. The platform automates the end-to-end compliance process through continuous monitoring, automated evidence collection, and AI-powered capabilities. The platform provides automated tests that continuously monitor security controls and collect evidence for compliance frameworks. It includes AI-powered features for remediation guidance, risk assessment, and questionnaire automation to reduce manual work. Organizations can track their compliance readiness through readiness reports that show progress toward certification. Secureframe Comply offers personnel management and vendor management capabilities to track employees and third-party vendors who have access to sensitive data. The platform maintains an asset inventory to provide visibility into organizational resources. It includes vendor access controls and vendor risk management features to assess third-party security posture. The platform supports trust center functionality, allowing organizations to showcase their security posture to customers and prospects. Questionnaire automation helps respond to security assessments from customers. The system provides remediation guidance for failing controls and continuous monitoring to maintain compliance over time. Secureframe Comply integrates with existing tools through an integration library to automate data collection and reduce manual evidence gathering. The platform is backed by compliance experts who provide guidance throughout the certification process.
Secureframe Comply FAQ
Common questions about Secureframe Comply including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Secureframe Comply is Compliance automation platform with AI-powered capabilities and monitoring developed by Secureframe. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Automation, AI Powered Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter for security leaders and professionals