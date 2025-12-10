Secureframe Comply Description

Secureframe Comply is a compliance automation platform designed to help organizations achieve and maintain security certifications and regulatory compliance. The platform automates the end-to-end compliance process through continuous monitoring, automated evidence collection, and AI-powered capabilities. The platform provides automated tests that continuously monitor security controls and collect evidence for compliance frameworks. It includes AI-powered features for remediation guidance, risk assessment, and questionnaire automation to reduce manual work. Organizations can track their compliance readiness through readiness reports that show progress toward certification. Secureframe Comply offers personnel management and vendor management capabilities to track employees and third-party vendors who have access to sensitive data. The platform maintains an asset inventory to provide visibility into organizational resources. It includes vendor access controls and vendor risk management features to assess third-party security posture. The platform supports trust center functionality, allowing organizations to showcase their security posture to customers and prospects. Questionnaire automation helps respond to security assessments from customers. The system provides remediation guidance for failing controls and continuous monitoring to maintain compliance over time. Secureframe Comply integrates with existing tools through an integration library to automate data collection and reduce manual evidence gathering. The platform is backed by compliance experts who provide guidance throughout the certification process.