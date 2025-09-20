RateYourCyber is a web-based cybersecurity risk assessment platform that provides automated security maturity evaluations for organizations. The platform offers self-assessment questionnaires covering eight security domains including governance, risk management, incident response, and vendor security. Users complete strategic assessments through guided questionnaires, and the system generates automated scoring with industry benchmarking capabilities. The platform compares organizational security posture against industry peers and similar-sized companies to identify gaps and competitive advantages. The tool produces board-ready PDF reports featuring executive summaries, detailed findings, and actionable recommendations suitable for investor presentations. Reports include advanced visualizations such as waterfall charts and maturity tracking displays. RateYourCyber generates three-year strategic implementation roadmaps with prioritized recommendations, timelines, and budget considerations for systematic security improvement. The platform also provides tailored cybersecurity policies customized for specific industries, organizational size, and infrastructure requirements. The service operates on subscription-based pricing models with options for one-time assessments, monthly small/medium business plans, and custom enterprise solutions. The platform includes features for quarterly assessments, ongoing maturity tracking, and multi-subsidiary evaluations for larger organizations.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
A standalone Python script that audits system configurations against CIS Hardening Benchmarks to assess compliance readiness without requiring installation or dependencies.
A cloud-based risk management platform that enables healthcare organizations to assess, manage, and share cybersecurity and third-party risk data across a collaborative network of providers and vendors.
A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.
A Microsoft Word template library for implementing industrial information security management systems with documentation for policy, risk management, business continuity, and incident handling.
A data-driven OT risk management platform that uses digital twin technology and breach simulations to assess cybersecurity risks, optimize mitigation strategies, and ensure compliance with industry standards.
PINNED
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.