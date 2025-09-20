RateYourCyber 0 Commercial • 29 September 2025

RateYourCyber is a web-based cybersecurity risk assessment platform that provides automated security maturity evaluations for organizations. The platform offers self-assessment questionnaires covering eight security domains including governance, risk management, incident response, and vendor security. Users complete strategic assessments through guided questionnaires, and the system generates automated scoring with industry benchmarking capabilities. The platform compares organizational security posture against industry peers and similar-sized companies to identify gaps and competitive advantages. The tool produces board-ready PDF reports featuring executive summaries, detailed findings, and actionable recommendations suitable for investor presentations. Reports include advanced visualizations such as waterfall charts and maturity tracking displays. RateYourCyber generates three-year strategic implementation roadmaps with prioritized recommendations, timelines, and budget considerations for systematic security improvement. The platform also provides tailored cybersecurity policies customized for specific industries, organizational size, and infrastructure requirements. The service operates on subscription-based pricing models with options for one-time assessments, monthly small/medium business plans, and custom enterprise solutions. The platform includes features for quarterly assessments, ongoing maturity tracking, and multi-subsidiary evaluations for larger organizations.