Vanta AI Trust Management Platform Description

Vanta AI Trust Management Platform is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that automates security compliance and trust management processes. The platform provides automated evidence collection for compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, HIPAA, GDPR, NIST AI RMF, and ISO 42001, supporting over 35 compliance standards across information security, data privacy, and AI governance. The platform includes continuous controls monitoring with real-time alerts and integrated risk management capabilities. It offers vendor risk management functionality through continuous vendor reviews and monitoring, enhanced by AI capabilities following the acquisition of Riskey. The questionnaire automation feature uses AI to deflect and streamline customer security questionnaires. Additional capabilities include a Trust Center for proving security posture, audit preparation tools, and policy management. The platform provides continuous visibility across security and compliance programs rather than point-in-time assessments. It integrates AI agents and automated workflows to handle manual tasks and identify program gaps while maintaining user control. The platform serves organizations from startups to enterprises, offering scalable processes for managing trust, risk, and compliance programs from a single interface.