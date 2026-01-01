Strac Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention) Logo

Strac Mac DLP is a data loss prevention solution designed specifically for Mac endpoints. The product provides real-time monitoring and detection of unauthorized data access and transmission attempts on Mac devices. The solution addresses data security challenges in Mac environments including SSL encryption gaps, data transfer vulnerabilities, offline data risks, LAN exposure, print leaks, and incremental data exfiltration. It monitors and controls data movement across various channels including removable media, network transfers, and application usage. The product performs deep content inspection of data flows, including the ability to decrypt SSL communications for analysis. It scans storage systems and endpoints to identify exposed sensitive data across Mac devices and network-attached storage. The solution uses pattern recognition to detect regulated data types covered by HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI compliance requirements. Strac Mac DLP implements policy-driven controls for removable media, allowing organizations to encrypt or block data transfers to USB devices and other external storage. The system includes fingerprinting algorithms to identify disguised data exfiltration attempts and behavioral analysis capabilities using machine learning to detect anomalous user activities. The platform provides automated remediation actions such as encryption, alerting, and deletion when policy violations occur. It includes file type verification to prevent transfer of altered files, application-level enforcement to restrict high-risk actions, and continuous monitoring to prevent slow data leakage over time. Administrators receive detailed reporting and visibility into data security status across Mac endpoints.

Strac Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention) is DLP solution for Mac endpoints with real-time monitoring and data protection developed by Strac. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Compliance, Data Loss Prevention.

