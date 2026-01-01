Top picks: FlintX OT Security Platform, ICsec SCADvance XP, DERSec Platform — plus 45 more compared.Cyber-Physical Security
Evaluating Velocity Edge alternatives comes down to matching Cyber-Physical Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Velocity Edge is a commercial Industrial Control System Security tool developed by Sygnia. Security professionals most commonly compare it with FlintX OT Security Platform, ICsec SCADvance XP, DERSec Platform, Salvador Technologies, and Vantelis Water. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Velocity Edge, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI-native OT security platform for ICS/SCADA threat detection & response.
Shares 6 capabilities with Velocity Edge: MITRE Attack, IOT Security, SCADA, Anomaly Detection +2 more
Passive OT network monitoring & anomaly detection for ICS environments.
Shares 6 capabilities with Velocity Edge: IOT Security, Network Monitoring, SCADA, Anomaly Detection +2 more
OT cybersecurity platform securing distributed energy resources (DERs).
Shares 6 capabilities with Velocity Edge: IOT Security, Network Monitoring, Visibility, SCADA +2 more
OT/ICS cyber-resilience platform for sub-minute backup & recovery.
Shares 5 capabilities with Velocity Edge: IOT Security, Network Monitoring, Visibility, SCADA +1 more
Agentless OT cybersecurity for water/wastewater SCADA and PLC systems.
Shares 5 capabilities with Velocity Edge: IOT Security, Network Monitoring, Visibility, SCADA +1 more
OT cybersecurity platform for industrial infrastructure protection & monitoring
Shares 3 capabilities with Velocity Edge: Visibility, SCADA, Critical Infrastructure
Extended Detection and Response platform for OT/ICS environments
OT security suite for industrial networks and critical infrastructure protection.
AI-native OT security platform for ICS/SCADA threat detection & response.
Passive OT network monitoring & anomaly detection for ICS environments.
OT cybersecurity platform securing distributed energy resources (DERs).
OT/ICS cyber-resilience platform for sub-minute backup & recovery.
Agentless OT cybersecurity for water/wastewater SCADA and PLC systems.
OT cybersecurity platform for industrial infrastructure protection & monitoring
Extended Detection and Response platform for OT/ICS environments
OT security suite for industrial networks and critical infrastructure protection.
OT & critical infrastructure protection platform for threat-informed defense
AI-powered runtime security for distributed energy networks and IoT devices
Managed licensing & admin of Nozomi Guardian OT sensors via IKARUS MSSP.
Passive OT/IoT network sensor for real-time threat detection and asset visibility.
Agentless OT/IT network security suite for detection, prevention & deception.
OT/ICS cybersecurity solution for threat prevention, detection & containment.
OT/IIoT network security monitoring, anomaly detection, and asset discovery.
DoD-compliant OT/CS security platform for installations w/ hybrid cloud.
OT-focused operational zero trust platform for secure field device access.
Industrial data platform for streaming operational data using MQTT protocol
Industrial security gateway for OT environments with ruggedized hardware
AI-based threat detection & risk mgmt for OT/IT industrial environments
OT incident response platform for ICS/SCADA environments
AI-powered OT/IoT cybersecurity platform for critical infrastructure
Ethernet MITM detection & autonomous response for OT/ICS port networks.
ICS/SCADA security solution with Zero Trust segmentation for OT environments.
ML-based OT cybersecurity suite for threat detection and IR in industrial systems.
Centralized OT security monitoring & risk mgmt platform for multi-site ops
Passive network monitoring for OT/IoT asset visibility and threat detection
AI-driven IDS for serial-connected ICS with anomaly detection
AI-driven OT security platform for PLCs, RTUs, HMIs, and workstations
Real-time cybersecurity monitoring platform for OT and critical infrastructures
Web-based risk management platform for ICS/SCADA environments using a PDCA lifecycle.
OT/ICS cybersecurity assessment & risk management platform for critical infrastructure.
Zero Trust secure remote access platform for OT/ICS environments.
AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors.
OT zero trust security platform for industrial control systems
OT endpoint security for ICS environments with legacy & modern OS support
Secure remote access solution for OT/ICS environments with zero-trust access
MFA solution for OT devices using dynamic one-time authentication codes
OT cybersecurity platform for monitoring, detecting, and responding to threats
Zero-trust security for distributed energy resources and industrial systems
OT cybersecurity platform for rail networks with asset discovery and threat detection.
Industrial secure remote access platform for OT equipment monitoring.
Rail-specialist cybersecurity suite for on-board & wayside systems.
AI-based endpoint protection platform for OT and ICS environments
Host-based security sensor for OT endpoints with threat prevention capabilities
Software-based IDS/IPS for automotive ECUs and in-vehicle networks
OT/IT threat visibility platform with context-driven prioritization
Software SDLS protocol impl. for end-to-end satellite link encryption.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Velocity Edge.
The most popular alternatives to Velocity Edge include FlintX OT Security Platform, ICsec SCADvance XP, DERSec Platform, Salvador Technologies, and Vantelis Water. These Industrial Control System Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Velocity Edge listed on CybersecTools, all within the Industrial Control System Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Velocity Edge is a commercial Industrial Control System Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Velocity Edge is a Industrial Control System Security tool within the broader Cyber-Physical Security category. It is used by security professionals for industrial control system security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.