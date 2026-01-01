AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

Key features: Automated red-teaming with curated datasets and synthetic adversaries, Adaptive guardrails with configurable scanners for injection, leakage, bias, and safety, Policy-aware routing and orchestration by tenant, geography, or sensitivity, Compliance evidence generation for NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act, and SOC 2, Telemetry and decision trail logging for audit requirements