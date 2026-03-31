Ascend AI Description

Ascend AI is Straiker's agentic red teaming and security testing solution, delivering the highest attack success rate in the industry. Where traditional red teaming tools test static applications with generic prompts, Ascend AI is purpose-built for the complexity of agentic systems — simulating the sophisticated, multi-step attacks that real adversaries use against AI agents in production. The platform supports both one-time risk assessments and continuous 24/7 testing, plugging directly into CI/CD pipelines, staging, and production environments. This means vulnerabilities are caught early in development and continuously validated as agents evolve — critical in environments where agent behavior can shift with every model update or tool change. Ascend AI's attack engine is powered by fine-tuned offensive models trained on real-world agentic exploits, using advanced techniques including multi-turn strategies, LAVA attacks, typoglycemia, identity exploitation, and foreign language testing. It covers coding agents, productivity agents, and custom-built agents, testing across every layer of the agentic stack. Threat coverage maps to the OWASP Agentic Top 10 and LLM Top 10, as well as NIST AI 600-1, MITRE ATLAS, the EU AI Act, PCI DSS v4.0, and HIPAA — automatically mapping assessment results to compliance frameworks so security teams get both vulnerability findings and audit-ready reporting in one place. Straiker's unique advantage is its relationship with frontier AI labs. Pre-release agentic testing with leading labs gives Ascend AI exposure to emerging attack surfaces before they reach the enterprise, continuously sharpening its att