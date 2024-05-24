DeepKeep Automated AI Red Teaming Logo

DeepKeep Automated AI Red Teaming

by DeepKeep

Automated AI red teaming platform for testing GenAI apps, models & agents

Threat Management Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Red Team
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Threat Management22 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

DeepKeep Automated AI Red Teaming Description

DeepKeep Automated AI Red Teaming is a platform that performs automated attack simulations on AI systems to identify security and trust failures. The platform tests custom AI applications, models, and agents against various threat scenarios including prompt injection, jailbreaks, data leakage attempts, and unsafe output generation. The system runs contextual and continuous tests to evaluate how GenAI systems behave under targeted misuse conditions. Tests adapt to specific scenarios to provide relevant findings tied to actual applications rather than generic test cases. Red teaming results are linked to specific security or trust failures with remediation guidance. The platform identifies which flows are affected, what triggered failures, and what changes are needed, such as policy updates, prompt adjustments, or firewall guardrails. Findings are categorized by impact to help prioritize remediation efforts. The platform simulates threats across the GenAI stack, testing applications, agents, and models under real-world conditions without requiring manual red teaming cycles. It provides insights into system breakdown points and how to address them before they become critical issues.

DeepKeep Automated AI Red Teaming FAQ

Common questions about DeepKeep Automated AI Red Teaming including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

DeepKeep Automated AI Red Teaming is Automated AI red teaming platform for testing GenAI apps, models & agents developed by DeepKeep. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Red Team.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Skyhawk Red Team-as-a-Service Logo
Skyhawk Red Team-as-a-Service

Continuous AI-based cloud red teaming via digital twin simulation.

0
ZAIUX ZAIUX® Evo Logo
ZAIUX ZAIUX® Evo

SaaS BAS platform automating C2 attacks with AI-driven remediation plans

0
SafeBreach Exposure Validation Platform Logo
SafeBreach Exposure Validation Platform

Exposure validation platform combining BAS and attack path validation (CART)

0
Pentera RansomwareReady™ Logo
Pentera RansomwareReady™

Automated ransomware attack emulation platform for defense validation

0
CovertSwarm Ransomware Attack Simulation Logo
CovertSwarm Ransomware Attack Simulation

Ransomware attack simulation service to test security defenses and response

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox