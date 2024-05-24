DeepKeep Automated AI Red Teaming Description

DeepKeep Automated AI Red Teaming is a platform that performs automated attack simulations on AI systems to identify security and trust failures. The platform tests custom AI applications, models, and agents against various threat scenarios including prompt injection, jailbreaks, data leakage attempts, and unsafe output generation. The system runs contextual and continuous tests to evaluate how GenAI systems behave under targeted misuse conditions. Tests adapt to specific scenarios to provide relevant findings tied to actual applications rather than generic test cases. Red teaming results are linked to specific security or trust failures with remediation guidance. The platform identifies which flows are affected, what triggered failures, and what changes are needed, such as policy updates, prompt adjustments, or firewall guardrails. Findings are categorized by impact to help prioritize remediation efforts. The platform simulates threats across the GenAI stack, testing applications, agents, and models under real-world conditions without requiring manual red teaming cycles. It provides insights into system breakdown points and how to address them before they become critical issues.