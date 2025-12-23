Entersoft VAPT
VAPT service provider offering manual penetration testing and security assessments
Entersoft VAPT
VAPT service provider offering manual penetration testing and security assessments
Entersoft VAPT Description
Entersoft VAPT is a vulnerability assessment and penetration testing service that provides manual security testing for applications and systems. The service focuses on identifying and validating security vulnerabilities through exploit-based testing with proof-of-concept demonstrations. The service includes manual penetration testing conducted by certified security analysts with expertise in application security. Each assessment provides evidence-based findings with proof-of-concept exploits and impact analysis. The service performs assurance checks with 70 recorded negative checks per application to validate the absence of vulnerabilities. Entersoft VAPT delivers findings with developer-ready remediation guidance including code diffs, sample code, and pull request suggestions. The service integrates into development workflows and provides unlimited on-demand retesting through a portal interface. Reports are designed to be audit-ready and compliant with standards including CERT-In, ISO 27001, GDPR, and CREST. The service is delivered by a team with 13 years of experience in the field. Testing methodology emphasizes reducing false positives and ensuring findings are reproducible in production-like environments. The service covers web applications, mobile applications, APIs, and infrastructure security assessments.
Entersoft VAPT FAQ
Common questions about Entersoft VAPT including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Entersoft VAPT is VAPT service provider offering manual penetration testing and security assessments developed by Entersoft Security. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership