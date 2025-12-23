Entersoft VAPT Description

Entersoft VAPT is a vulnerability assessment and penetration testing service that provides manual security testing for applications and systems. The service focuses on identifying and validating security vulnerabilities through exploit-based testing with proof-of-concept demonstrations. The service includes manual penetration testing conducted by certified security analysts with expertise in application security. Each assessment provides evidence-based findings with proof-of-concept exploits and impact analysis. The service performs assurance checks with 70 recorded negative checks per application to validate the absence of vulnerabilities. Entersoft VAPT delivers findings with developer-ready remediation guidance including code diffs, sample code, and pull request suggestions. The service integrates into development workflows and provides unlimited on-demand retesting through a portal interface. Reports are designed to be audit-ready and compliant with standards including CERT-In, ISO 27001, GDPR, and CREST. The service is delivered by a team with 13 years of experience in the field. Testing methodology emphasizes reducing false positives and ensuring findings are reproducible in production-like environments. The service covers web applications, mobile applications, APIs, and infrastructure security assessments.