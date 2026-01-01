ISE Vulnerability Assessment Services Description

ISE Vulnerability Assessment Services provides manual security testing to identify vulnerabilities across multiple technology domains. The service combines automated scanning tools with extensive manual assessment performed by security researchers and penetration testers. The methodology includes establishing threat models, learning system architecture and business context, running automated scans, performing manual assessments, abusing system functionality, daisychaining vulnerabilities, and developing custom exploits for unknown vulnerabilities. The service emphasizes finding zero-day vulnerabilities and unknown security issues that automated tools cannot detect. Assessment types cover application security, cloud security, network and IT security, supply chain security and vendor management, and data security. The service includes working with clients to implement and verify mitigations after vulnerabilities are discovered. ISE positions this as a consultative approach rather than a tool-based approach, focusing on human expertise to simulate real attacker behavior. The service is designed for organizations with important assets requiring thorough manual investigation beyond basic automated scanning.