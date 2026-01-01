Accops Work From Anywhere
Unified secure remote access platform with ZTNA, VDI, MFA, SSO, and MDM
Accops Work From Anywhere
Unified secure remote access platform with ZTNA, VDI, MFA, SSO, and MDM
Accops Work From Anywhere Description
Accops Work From Anywhere is a comprehensive secure remote access solution that combines multiple security and access technologies into a unified platform. The product provides Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) capabilities to secure access to corporate resources in hybrid and perimeter-less environments. The platform includes end-user computing virtualization that enables deployment of applications on cloud or on-premises infrastructure, delivered to any end-device. It offers identity and access management features including multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) capabilities. The solution provides access to web, legacy, virtual, and SaaS applications through a single portal interface. It supports BYOD scenarios with centralized control over user access levels and permissions. The platform includes mobile device management (MDM) and thin client capabilities. Accops Work From Anywhere is designed for hybrid workforce environments, providing on-demand secure remote access while maintaining compliance requirements. The solution offers flexible deployment options for isolated and hybrid environments, with custom deployment capabilities. The platform includes enterprise-wide authentication to ensure only authorized personnel access corporate resources in appropriate contexts. It reduces attack surface through ZTNA-based architecture and provides centralized security controls for remote work scenarios.
Accops Work From Anywhere FAQ
Common questions about Accops Work From Anywhere including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Accops Work From Anywhere is Unified secure remote access platform with ZTNA, VDI, MFA, SSO, and MDM developed by Accops. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with BYOD, Hybrid Work, Identity And Access Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership