Training and Resources

146 tools and resources

Tags in this Category
appsecappsec-trainingarmassemblyassembly-languageautomationbinary-analysisbinary-securityblue-teambluetoothcertificationconferencecontainersctfctf-challengescyber-threatscybersecurityddosdevopsdockereducationexploitationfree-toolshackinginfoseciotlearninglinuxmac-osmac-securitymalwaremitre-attacknewsletteronline-learningowasppenetration-testingransomwareresourcesreverse-engineeringsecurity-competitionsecurity-conferencesecurity-guidelinessecurity-trainingshellcodetrainingtutorialvirus-totalwargameweb-app-security

FEATURED

Feature Your Cybersecurity Product

Showcase your innovative cybersecurity solution to our dedicated audience of security professionals.

Reach out!

NEW

Beacon

0 (0)

Cybersecurity training platform with courses, certifications, and study guides.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritytrainingeducationcertification
Apple Silicon Mac Security Guide Logo

Apple Silicon Mac Security Guide

0 (0)

Enhance the security and privacy of Apple silicon Mac computers with incremental changes and user capability.

Training and Resources
Free
mac-securitymac-ossecurity-guidelines
Ayehu Custom Activities Contribution Guide Logo

Ayehu Custom Activities Contribution Guide

0 (0)

A guide on how to contribute to the Ayehu Custom Activities Repository

Training and Resources
Free
automationdevopscybersecurity
Intelligence-Driven Incident Response Logo

Intelligence-Driven Incident Response

0 (0)

ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical areas such as artefact handling and analysis.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritytrainingresources
The Cyberclopaedia Logo

The Cyberclopaedia

0 (0)

A comprehensive cybersecurity resource for learning and education

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityeducationhackinglearning

Developing StrongARM/Linux shellcode

0 (0)

An article in Phrack Magazine discussing the creation of shellcode for StrongARM/Linux architecture.

Training and Resources
Free
shellcodelinuxassemblybinary-security
Purple Academy by Picus Logo

Purple Academy by Picus

0 (0)

Platform offering cybersecurity courses for Red, Blue, and Purple Teamers by Picus.

Training and Resources
Free
blue-teamcyber-threatsmitre-attackransomware
Container Internals Lab Logo

Container Internals Lab

0 (0)

A collection of lab scripts and files for learning about containers and container internals.

Training and Resources
Free
dockercontainerslearning
ARM Assembly Tutorial Series Logo

ARM Assembly Tutorial Series

0 (0)

Comprehensive tutorial series on ARM Assembly covering various topics.

Training and Resources
Free
armassemblytutorialassembly-language
The SOC Academy (VirusTotal) Logo

The SOC Academy (VirusTotal)

0 (0)

The SOC Academy offers official VirusTotal certification courses to help cybersecurity professionals maximize its functionalities and advance their careers.

Training and Resources
Free
virus-totalcybersecurityonline-learningcertificationtraining
Infosec/hacking videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor) Logo

Infosec/hacking videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

0 (0)

Collection of cybersecurity conference videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityhackingconferencemalwareddos
Summercon Logo

Summercon

0 (0)

One of the oldest hacker conventions in America, offering a unique and personal experience.

Training and Resources
Free
conferencesecurity-conference

pwnable.kr

0 (0)

A non-commercial wargame site offering pwn challenges related to system exploitation with different difficulty levels.

Training and Resources
Free
ctfwargamebinary-securitybinary-analysis
Workshop Hacking Bluetooth Smart locks Logo

Workshop Hacking Bluetooth Smart locks

0 (0)

A workshop on hacking Bluetooth Smart locks, covering architecture, vulnerabilities, and exploitation techniques.

Training and Resources
Free
blue-teambluetoothiot
SANS Cyber Aces Logo

SANS Cyber Aces

0 (0)

Free cyber security training and resources for career development.

Training and Resources
Free
free-toolscybersecuritytrainingresources
CybersecNews Weekly Logo

CybersecNews Weekly

0 (0)

A weekly newsletter covering computer security news and tutorials

Training and Resources
Free
infosecnewslettercybersecurity
Cyber Defence Analysis for Blue & Purple Teams Logo

Cyber Defence Analysis for Blue & Purple Teams

0 (0)

A newsletter providing summarized cyber defense technical content for blue and purple teams to stay informed and protect their estates.

Training and Resources
Free
blue-team
Professor Messer IT Certification Training Logo

Professor Messer IT Certification Training

0 (0)

IT certification training for CompTIA exams with free resources.

Training and Resources
Free
certificationsecurity-training

Boston Key Party CTF

0 (0)

Boston Key Party CTF 2013 - cybersecurity competition with challenges in various domains.

Training and Resources
Free
binary-analysisexploitation
WebGoat Logo

WebGoat

0 (0)

A deliberately insecure web application for teaching web application security lessons maintained by OWASP.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecappsec-trainingowaspweb-app-securitypenetration-testing
CTF Resources Logo

CTF Resources

0 (0)

Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.

Training and Resources
Free
ctfctf-challengeshackingreverse-engineeringsecurity-competition
1
23