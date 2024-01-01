146 tools and resources
Showcase your innovative cybersecurity solution to our dedicated audience of security professionals.
Reach out!
Cybersecurity training platform with courses, certifications, and study guides.
Enhance the security and privacy of Apple silicon Mac computers with incremental changes and user capability.
A guide on how to contribute to the Ayehu Custom Activities Repository
ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical areas such as artefact handling and analysis.
A comprehensive cybersecurity resource for learning and education
An article in Phrack Magazine discussing the creation of shellcode for StrongARM/Linux architecture.
Platform offering cybersecurity courses for Red, Blue, and Purple Teamers by Picus.
A collection of lab scripts and files for learning about containers and container internals.
Comprehensive tutorial series on ARM Assembly covering various topics.
The SOC Academy offers official VirusTotal certification courses to help cybersecurity professionals maximize its functionalities and advance their careers.
Collection of cybersecurity conference videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)
One of the oldest hacker conventions in America, offering a unique and personal experience.
A non-commercial wargame site offering pwn challenges related to system exploitation with different difficulty levels.
A workshop on hacking Bluetooth Smart locks, covering architecture, vulnerabilities, and exploitation techniques.
Free cyber security training and resources for career development.
A weekly newsletter covering computer security news and tutorials
A newsletter providing summarized cyber defense technical content for blue and purple teams to stay informed and protect their estates.
IT certification training for CompTIA exams with free resources.
Boston Key Party CTF 2013 - cybersecurity competition with challenges in various domains.
A deliberately insecure web application for teaching web application security lessons maintained by OWASP.
Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.