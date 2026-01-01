Infosec4tc CISSP® Exam Preparation Training Course Description

The CISSP Exam Preparation Training Course is an educational resource designed to prepare candidates for the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification exam. The course focuses on the 8 domains of knowledge as defined by (ISC)2, the certifying body for CISSP. The training dissects each domain into its critical components and examines their relationships with one another and other information security areas. The course provides step-by-step guidance on implementing an Information Security Management System (ISMS) in organizations from the ground up. The training includes templates used in real-life ISMS implementations. The course content is structured to help candidates understand the interconnections between different security domains and prepare for the certification exam. The training is delivered as a video-based course and is available for purchase at a commercial price point.