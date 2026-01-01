InfoSec4TC Cyber Security Courses Description

InfoSec4TC is an online education platform that provides cybersecurity and IT training courses. The platform offers access to over 150 courses covering various domains including ethical hacking, penetration testing, information security, cloud security, networking, digital forensics, incident response, and security operations. The platform includes multiple learning formats such as online courses, workshops, and hands-on labs. Students can access cybersecurity projects to gain practical experience working on real-world scenarios. The platform offers certification preparation courses for various industry certifications including CISSP, Security+, and other cybersecurity credentials. InfoSec4TC provides a learning management system accessible via web and mobile devices, allowing students to study at their own pace. The platform includes an Information Security Specialist course and Cyber Security Specialist workshop that focus on practical projects across multiple security domains. Additional offerings include a mobile application called Cyber Mentor, a cybersecurity game for children aged 9-16 called Mission I'm Hacking It, and business solutions for organizations. The platform provides instructor support, free cybersecurity events, and access to free resources and eBooks. Course categories span from IT basics to advanced topics including blue team operations, SOC training, project management, Linux, and soft skills development. The platform offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on purchased courses.