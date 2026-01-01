Delinea Customer Spotlight Description

Delinea Events is a resource hub that provides access to various educational and engagement opportunities focused on identity security and privileged access management. The platform hosts multiple types of content including webinars, conferences, podcasts, and trade shows across different global regions (North America, EMEA, APAC). The events page features webinars covering topics such as just-in-time access, AI and identity security, cyber resilience, and the Delinea Platform implementation. Customer spotlight sessions showcase real-world implementations, such as how organizations strengthen their security posture using Delinea solutions. The platform includes the "401 Access Denied" podcast series with episodes featuring cybersecurity professionals discussing topics like brand communications in cybersecurity, balancing security and availability, state of cybersecurity, and identity threats. Conference listings provide information about Delinea's participation in industry events. Content is organized by event type (webinar, conference, podcast) and region, allowing users to filter based on their preferences. The platform also features Fastpath-related content covering application access governance and change tracking in Dynamics 365 BC. Events address current cybersecurity challenges including innovation management, trust, resilience, and the integration of AI with identity security frameworks.