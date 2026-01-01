Cerebra State of Cybersecurity Awareness Study Description

The Cerebra State of Cybersecurity Awareness Study is a research report in its third edition that examines the current state of cybersecurity awareness. The study is available as a downloadable resource through a form submission on the Cerebra website. The report is produced by Cerebra, a company that offers the BeShield GRC platform. The study provides insights and data related to cybersecurity awareness trends and practices. The resource is accessible to organizations and professionals seeking to understand cybersecurity awareness metrics and benchmarks. The study is distributed as a downloadable document after completing a registration form.