Cerebra Cybersecurity Awareness Study Description

The Cerebra Cybersecurity Awareness Study is a research publication that examines the state of cybersecurity awareness. The study is available in its 3rd edition, indicating it is a recurring research effort that tracks trends and developments in cybersecurity awareness over time. The study is offered as a downloadable resource through a form submission process. Organizations and individuals can access the report to gain insights into cybersecurity awareness trends, challenges, and findings from Cerebra's research. The resource is part of Cerebra's broader portfolio of cybersecurity products and educational materials. It serves as an industry report that provides data and analysis related to how organizations and individuals approach cybersecurity awareness and training initiatives.