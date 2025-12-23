Mandos Cybersecurity Insights
Mandos Cybersecurity Insights is a blog platform that publishes articles focused on cybersecurity strategy, AI security, and leadership topics for security professionals. The content covers areas including security operations center design, security program development, fractional CISO services, compliance frameworks, and AI security considerations. The blog features articles organized into four main categories: Cybersecurity (37 articles), AI (15 articles), Leadership (12 articles), and Fractional CISO (8 articles). Topics include guidance on building security programs, achieving ISO 27001 and SOC 2 compliance, securing AI data pipelines, transitioning from technical roles to strategic leadership positions, and implementing security controls for legacy systems. Content is authored by security professionals and targets audiences including CISOs, security leaders, founders, CTOs, and security engineers. Articles provide practical frameworks and strategies for implementing security programs in B2B companies, particularly those in growth stages requiring enterprise customer acquisition. The platform addresses challenges such as balancing security requirements with business objectives, managing third-party risk during AI solution procurement, influencing stakeholders without direct authority, and building security programs within constrained timeframes and budgets.
