Splunk On-Call Description

Splunk On-Call is an incident response platform designed to manage on-call schedules and automate incident resolution processes. The platform provides mobile applications for iOS and Android that enable responders to acknowledge, resolve, reroute, or snooze alerts from any device. The system includes automated on-call scheduling with rotation management and escalation policies. It delivers metadata-rich notifications to responders and uses a rules engine to add context to incidents through runbooks, articles, and dashboards. Machine learning capabilities recommend responders based on expertise and provide information from similar historical incidents. The platform maintains incident context and audit trails to help identify patterns from past incidents. It automates time-sensitive actions including escalations, war room coordination, and post-incident reviews. Reporting features track metrics such as incident frequency, mean time to acknowledge (MTTA), and mean time to resolve (MTTR). Splunk On-Call integrates with existing monitoring and alerting tools to centralize incident management. The platform aims to reduce alert noise through filtering and routing capabilities. It supports collaboration features for team coordination during incident response and provides historical insights for incident analysis.