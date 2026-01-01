Splunk On-Call
Incident response platform for on-call management and alert automation
Splunk On-Call
Incident response platform for on-call management and alert automation
Splunk On-Call Description
Splunk On-Call is an incident response platform designed to manage on-call schedules and automate incident resolution processes. The platform provides mobile applications for iOS and Android that enable responders to acknowledge, resolve, reroute, or snooze alerts from any device. The system includes automated on-call scheduling with rotation management and escalation policies. It delivers metadata-rich notifications to responders and uses a rules engine to add context to incidents through runbooks, articles, and dashboards. Machine learning capabilities recommend responders based on expertise and provide information from similar historical incidents. The platform maintains incident context and audit trails to help identify patterns from past incidents. It automates time-sensitive actions including escalations, war room coordination, and post-incident reviews. Reporting features track metrics such as incident frequency, mean time to acknowledge (MTTA), and mean time to resolve (MTTR). Splunk On-Call integrates with existing monitoring and alerting tools to centralize incident management. The platform aims to reduce alert noise through filtering and routing capabilities. It supports collaboration features for team coordination during incident response and provides historical insights for incident analysis.
Splunk On-Call FAQ
Common questions about Splunk On-Call including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Splunk On-Call is Incident response platform for on-call management and alert automation developed by Splunk Inc.. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, Automation, Mobile Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership