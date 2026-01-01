Wowrack Next Generation Firewall
Wowrack Next Generation Firewall
Wowrack Next Generation Firewall Description
Wowrack Next Generation Firewall is a managed network security service that combines traditional firewall capabilities with advanced threat protection features. The service provides intrusion prevention, deep packet inspection, and application-level control to protect against evolving cyber threats. The solution addresses limitations of legacy firewalls by offering enhanced visibility into application-level traffic and enforcing policy-driven security controls. Wowrack delivers the service through a three-phase approach: assessing traffic patterns and vulnerabilities, implementing filtering policies, and providing ongoing updates and configuration tuning. The service includes 24/7 security operations support, expert-driven configuration management, and policy compliance assistance. Wowrack's team handles the technical implementation and maintenance, allowing organizations to implement next-generation firewall protection without managing the complexity internally. The NGFW service is part of Wowrack's broader security portfolio, which includes complementary offerings such as Security Operations Center, DDoS mitigation, Web Application Firewall, and Managed Detection and Response services.
Wowrack Next Generation Firewall FAQ
Wowrack Next Generation Firewall is Managed NGFW service with intrusion prevention and application control developed by Wowrack. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Compliance, Managed Security Service Provider.
