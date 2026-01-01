Wowrack Next Generation Firewall Logo

Wowrack Next Generation Firewall

Managed NGFW service with intrusion prevention and application control

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Wowrack Next Generation Firewall Description

Wowrack Next Generation Firewall is a managed network security service that combines traditional firewall capabilities with advanced threat protection features. The service provides intrusion prevention, deep packet inspection, and application-level control to protect against evolving cyber threats. The solution addresses limitations of legacy firewalls by offering enhanced visibility into application-level traffic and enforcing policy-driven security controls. Wowrack delivers the service through a three-phase approach: assessing traffic patterns and vulnerabilities, implementing filtering policies, and providing ongoing updates and configuration tuning. The service includes 24/7 security operations support, expert-driven configuration management, and policy compliance assistance. Wowrack's team handles the technical implementation and maintenance, allowing organizations to implement next-generation firewall protection without managing the complexity internally. The NGFW service is part of Wowrack's broader security portfolio, which includes complementary offerings such as Security Operations Center, DDoS mitigation, Web Application Firewall, and Managed Detection and Response services.

Wowrack Next Generation Firewall FAQ

Common questions about Wowrack Next Generation Firewall including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Wowrack Next Generation Firewall is Managed NGFW service with intrusion prevention and application control developed by Wowrack. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Compliance, Managed Security Service Provider.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →