Medical device security covers the tools that discover, monitor, and protect connected clinical equipment: infusion pumps, imaging systems, patient monitors, and the broader fleet of networked devices that keep a hospital running. It exists because this gear was never built with security in mind, often runs unpatchable embedded operating systems, and cannot tolerate the agents or scans that work fine on IT endpoints. If you own security for a healthcare delivery organization, a device manufacturer, or a clinical network, these tools give you the passive visibility, risk context, and segmentation guidance to keep devices safe without taking them offline. The category splits roughly into two camps: clinical asset and threat management for hospital fleets, and product security platforms that help manufacturers ship and maintain secure devices across the lifecycle.

The most comprehensive Medical Device Security directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 10 Medical Device Security tools , 0 free and 10 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.