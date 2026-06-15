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Medical device security covers the tools that discover, monitor, and protect connected clinical equipment: infusion pumps, imaging systems, patient monitors, and the broader fleet of networked devices that keep a hospital running. It exists because this gear was never built with security in mind, often runs unpatchable embedded operating systems, and cannot tolerate the agents or scans that work fine on IT endpoints. If you own security for a healthcare delivery organization, a device manufacturer, or a clinical network, these tools give you the passive visibility, risk context, and segmentation guidance to keep devices safe without taking them offline. The category splits roughly into two camps: clinical asset and threat management for hospital fleets, and product security platforms that help manufacturers ship and maintain secure devices across the lifecycle.
We cover 10 Medical Device Security tools, 0 free and 10 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
OS-hardened cellular terminals for securing connected medical devices in healthcare.
Secures DICOM medical imaging files from malware before upload to healthcare networks
Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization
Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance
Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection
Medical device cybersecurity risk assessment and benchmarking platform
PKI-based security platform for medical device lifecycle management
Vulnerability mgmt platform for medical device manufacturers with FDA compliance
Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices
Secures medical devices with visibility, risk assessment, and policy enforcement
Common questions about Medical Device Security tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
It is a class of tools that discover, inventory, and protect connected medical devices across a clinical environment. Because most devices cannot run traditional endpoint agents, these platforms typically use passive network monitoring to identify each device, map its communication, surface vulnerabilities and recall data, and recommend segmentation. Some focus on the hospital fleet, others on manufacturers securing their own products.
The overlap is real, but medical devices add constraints the others rarely face. Devices touch patient safety, so an aggressive scan or forced patch can be a clinical risk, not just an outage. They fall under FDA premarket and postmarket expectations, often run long past end-of-support, and carry protected health information. Tools in this category are tuned for clinical protocols like DICOM and HL7, recall and advisory feeds, and biomed workflows that general IoT platforms ignore.
Start with discovery depth: how accurately it fingerprints devices passively, without disrupting care. Then check the risk context it layers on, the recall and advisory mapping, segmentation guidance you can actually act on, and how cleanly it feeds your existing NAC, firewall, and SIEM. Confirm it fits your role, since fleet protection for a hospital and product security for a manufacturer are different problems.
Sometimes the OT or device-visibility platform you own already covers clinical assets well enough, especially if it speaks healthcare protocols and ingests recall feeds. The gap usually shows up in clinical depth: biomed workflows, FDA advisory mapping, and integration with the CMMS your clinical engineering team lives in. Audit what your current tool actually sees before buying a specialist, since duplicate visibility is common and expensive.
This is largely a commercial category. The passive fingerprinting, curated recall and vulnerability feeds, and clinical protocol intelligence that make these tools useful are hard to replicate with open tooling. You can stand up basic network discovery yourself, but you will not get the device-specific risk context, manufacturer advisories, or biomed integrations that justify the category. Most healthcare buyers end up purchasing rather than building.