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CPS Protection platforms give you a single view of the cyber-physical systems that traditional endpoint and vulnerability tools cannot see or safely touch: medical devices, building management systems, broad enterprise IoT, connected vehicles, and the OT assets that blur the line between IT and the physical world. The work is agentless discovery, risk scoring, and threat detection across unmanaged, often unpatchable gear where downtime or a safety incident matters as much as data loss. CISOs reach for this category once device sprawl outgrows their IT tooling and they need one platform that spans the domains other vendors keep siloed.
We cover 46 CPS Protection tools, 0 free and 46 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Secure platform integrating edge devices & data via zero trust & quantum-safe encryption.
Secure P2P data distribution platform for mission-critical sensor data.
AI-powered platform detecting GNSS jamming & spoofing in real time.
Asset risk management platform for discovering & managing rogue/shadow devices.
Agentless platform for IoT/OT/ICS device discovery, firmware, cert & password mgmt
BMS cybersecurity platform for OT system integrators with automated controls.
End-to-end cybersecurity platform for connected vehicles and automotive systems.
AI-enabled IoT/OT security platform for asset, vuln, and threat intelligence.
Aviation cybersecurity platform for compliance and risk visibility in airline fleets.
Multi-standard V2X security solution with PKI/SCMS for OEMs & infrastructure.
OT cybersecurity protection for critical infrastructure across multiple sectors.
Zero Trust OT/ICS cybersecurity platform for building automation & IoT.
Unified platform for managing and cyber-protecting physical security devices.
Automates hardening, patching & cert mgmt for physical security devices.
Cloud platform for automotive fleet cybersecurity monitoring and SOC integration.
Automotive ECU IDPS for Linux, Android & Adaptive AutoSAR ECUs.
AI-powered software preventing keyless vehicle theft via CAN bus monitoring.
Autonomous xIoT platform for discovery, remediation, and monitoring of IoT/OT devices.
Continuous monitoring & management platform for IoT, OT, IoMT, and IIoT devices.
All-in-one edge-to-cloud platform for OT security, access, and automation.
Zero-overhead ECU authentication & encryption for in-vehicle networks.
AI-based IT/OT/IoT cyber resilience platform with automated detection & response.
End-to-end automotive cybersecurity platform for connected vehicles.
Maritime cybersecurity platform covering IT/OT asset, network, and endpoint security.
Common questions about CPS Protection tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
It is a tool that discovers, inventories, and protects cyber-physical systems across several asset classes at once: medical devices, building management systems, enterprise IoT, connected vehicles, and OT. Most work agentlessly by passively reading network traffic, since you cannot install software on a CT scanner or an HVAC controller. The aim is unified visibility and risk reduction across devices your endpoint and vulnerability tools never see.
OT and IoT tools typically specialize in one domain: OT on industrial control systems and SCADA, IoT on connected consumer or enterprise devices. CPS Protection is deliberately cross-domain, unifying healthcare devices, building systems, IoT, and OT under one inventory and risk model. If your environment mixes several of these and you would rather avoid a separate console per domain, this is the category.
Begin with your actual device mix and confirm the platform has real depth in those domains, not just a logo on a slide. Test discovery accuracy in your own environment, since passive fingerprinting quality varies widely. Check how it ingests traffic (SPAN, TAP, or sensors), how it scores risk for unpatchable assets, and whether it feeds your existing SIEM, CMMS, and NAC rather than becoming another silo.
Endpoint agents, vulnerability scanners, and IT asset tools generally cannot see or safely interrogate cyber-physical devices, and active scanning can crash fragile equipment. If you carry meaningful volumes of medical, building, or OT assets, a dedicated platform usually fills a real blind spot. If your footprint is small or single-domain, a focused OT or IoT tool, or even your NAC, may suffice.
Open-source projects handle OT protocol parsing and network monitoring, and they can give you partial passive visibility. What you pay commercial platforms for is cross-domain device fingerprinting, medical and building system risk intelligence, and the integrations that make the inventory actionable. Most teams use open tooling for discovery experiments and buy a platform once they need accurate inventory and risk at scale.