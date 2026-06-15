CPS Protection platforms give you a single view of the cyber-physical systems that traditional endpoint and vulnerability tools cannot see or safely touch: medical devices, building management systems, broad enterprise IoT, connected vehicles, and the OT assets that blur the line between IT and the physical world. The work is agentless discovery, risk scoring, and threat detection across unmanaged, often unpatchable gear where downtime or a safety incident matters as much as data loss. CISOs reach for this category once device sprawl outgrows their IT tooling and they need one platform that spans the domains other vendors keep siloed.

The most comprehensive CPS Protection directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 46 CPS Protection tools , 0 free and 46 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.