Medcrypt Helm Description

Medcrypt Helm is a vulnerability management platform designed for medical device manufacturers. The platform addresses regulatory compliance requirements specific to the medical device industry, particularly FDA submissions. The tool processes Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) data in CycloneDX and SPDX formats through manual upload, API integration, or CI/CD pipeline connections. It identifies vulnerabilities affecting medical device components and uses risk intelligence sources including EPSS, CISA KEV, ExploitDB, Metasploit, CWE Top 25, and NVD to assess exploitability. Helm includes AI-powered analytics to detect affected technology stacks and provides remediation recommendations. The platform features a rules engine for component matching through alias rules and lifecycle management for end-of-support tracking. Users can bulk rescore vulnerabilities across product portfolios and apply remediation actions across multiple device versions. The platform generates compliance reports including CDX and SPDX SBOMs, VEX (Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange), and VDR (Vulnerability Disclosure Report) formats. It maintains historical snapshots for audit purposes and provides automated metadata enrichment for SBOM components including license information and CPE/PURL corrections. Helm offers a 14-day free trial and is used by medical device manufacturers for managing vulnerabilities across device portfolios while meeting FDA cybersecurity documentation requirements.