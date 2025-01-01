Operational Technology Asset Discovery
OT asset discovery tools for identifying and inventorying industrial control systems, IoT devices, and operational technology assets.
AI-powered platform that manages and monitors physical infrastructure systems while providing autonomous operation capabilities and smart city integration
The Upstream Security Platform is a cloud-based solution for monitoring and securing connected vehicles and mobility IoT devices, offering features such as cybersecurity detection, API protection, and fraud detection.
A tool for scanning networks, enumerating Siemens PLCs, and gathering detailed information about them.
Ultimate Internet of Things/Industrial Control Systems reconnaissance tool powered by Shodan.
Passively maps and visually displays ICS/SCADA network topology for network security
A Digital Bond research project to enumerate ICS applications and devices
