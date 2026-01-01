Resolver Internal Audit Management Description

Resolver Internal Audit Management is a software platform designed to manage internal audit processes within organizations. The platform provides a centralized audit universe where teams can manage processes, risks, controls, and tests across departments. The software enables risk-based audit planning by providing visibility into current risk exposure based on enterprise-wide risk and audit data. This allows audit teams to allocate resources to address high-priority risks. The platform includes templates with built-in IPPF performance standards covering coverage planning, fieldwork, testing, review, and audit report steps. Workflow automation features include automated reminders and alerts to facilitate communication with stakeholders. The platform includes a portal for first-line clients to submit documents and review narratives, with centralized information storage to avoid duplicate data requests. Reporting capabilities include automated dashboards with visualizations and one-click audit committee reports. The platform consolidates data from multiple departments into a single source of truth for audit teams. The software is part of Resolver's integrated risk intelligence platform and can be used alongside other GRC modules including enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance, and investigations and case management.