SureCloud Foundations is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed to automate manual compliance and risk management tasks. The platform provides capabilities for managing compliance frameworks including ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR through automated evidence collection and continuous controls monitoring. The platform consolidates risk, privacy, audit, and compliance workflows into a single system, providing a centralized view of governance activities. It features a no-code configuration approach that allows teams to customize workflows, dashboards, and assessments without development expertise. SureCloud Foundations uses event sourcing to track changes over time and provide visibility into relationships between risks, controls, and third-party interactions. The platform includes task management with built-in accountability, staged review cycles, and outcome-driven reporting capabilities. The system is designed with a modular, multi-app architecture that allows organizations to add new use cases as their GRC maturity evolves. Users can configure fields and workflows to match their specific business practices. The platform supports integration with data storage tools, project management systems, security vendors, and cloud providers. The platform includes AI capabilities to inform improvements and support strategic decision-making. It provides compliance automation, third-party risk management, policy management, and operational resilience capabilities for growing organizations.

SureCloud Foundations is GRC platform automating compliance, risk mgmt, and audit workflows for teams developed by SureCloud. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Automation.

