Onspring Platform Overview

GRC automation platform with workflows, reporting, and task management features

GRC
Commercial
Onspring Platform Overview Description

Onspring is a governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platform that automates end-to-end GRC management processes. The platform provides real-time reporting capabilities with data aggregation in tables, graphs, and maps that allow users to drill into details. It includes customizable dashboards for delivering performance insights and communicating activities through role-based command centers. The platform supports workflow automation for multi-path and single-path processes across teams. Users can send automated notifications through email, SMS, and Slack messaging. The survey functionality enables organizations to send dynamic impact assessments, attestations, and questionnaires either on a schedule or ad hoc basis. Onspring includes formula capabilities for calculating compliance violation values from multiple data records to measure real-time risk posture. Task management features allow assignment of individual tasks with tracking by team member, due date, budget, and priority. The platform supports shared lists that can be created once and reused across multiple locations. Document generation capabilities produce presentation-ready reports in Word or PDF formats with tables, charts, and maps. Data references enable relating data points to connect risks and regulations to impacted controls, policies, and plans. Access control features set permissions and security controls by user for create, read-only, edit, and delete access. Multi-record creation functionality auto-populates data based on rules and logic.

Onspring Platform Overview FAQ

Common questions about Onspring Platform Overview including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Onspring Platform Overview is GRC automation platform with workflows, reporting, and task management features developed by Onspring. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Automation, Compliance.

