Onspring Platform Overview
GRC automation platform with workflows, reporting, and task management features
Onspring Platform Overview
GRC automation platform with workflows, reporting, and task management features
Onspring Platform Overview Description
Onspring is a governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platform that automates end-to-end GRC management processes. The platform provides real-time reporting capabilities with data aggregation in tables, graphs, and maps that allow users to drill into details. It includes customizable dashboards for delivering performance insights and communicating activities through role-based command centers. The platform supports workflow automation for multi-path and single-path processes across teams. Users can send automated notifications through email, SMS, and Slack messaging. The survey functionality enables organizations to send dynamic impact assessments, attestations, and questionnaires either on a schedule or ad hoc basis. Onspring includes formula capabilities for calculating compliance violation values from multiple data records to measure real-time risk posture. Task management features allow assignment of individual tasks with tracking by team member, due date, budget, and priority. The platform supports shared lists that can be created once and reused across multiple locations. Document generation capabilities produce presentation-ready reports in Word or PDF formats with tables, charts, and maps. Data references enable relating data points to connect risks and regulations to impacted controls, policies, and plans. Access control features set permissions and security controls by user for create, read-only, edit, and delete access. Multi-record creation functionality auto-populates data based on rules and logic.
Onspring Platform Overview FAQ
Common questions about Onspring Platform Overview including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Onspring Platform Overview is GRC automation platform with workflows, reporting, and task management features developed by Onspring. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Automation, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership